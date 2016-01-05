'Carol' wins big at the NY Film Critics Circle Awards

NEW YORK - The cast and crew of “Carol” won big at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Monday, with the movie picking up prizes for best picture, cinematography and screenwriting as well as honors for director Todd Haynes.Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, the film tells the story of a married woman who falls in love with a younger girl in 1950s New York.Among the other winners were Michael Keaton, who was named best actor for his role in “Spotlight” and Saoirse Ronan, who picked up the best actress award for her performance in “Brooklyn”.Kristen Stewart was named best supporting actress for her role in “Clouds of Sils Maria”.Hungarian director Laszlo Nemes’ won director the best first film prize for “Son of Saul”.