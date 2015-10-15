Blanchett, Mara premiere 'Carol' at London Film Festival

(Reuters) - Todd Haynes’ 1950s New York lesbian romance “Carol” premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, with stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara walking the red carpet.

Oscar winner Blanchett portrays a wealthy married woman who falls in love with an ambitious New York shopgirl, played by Mara, in the movie which won high critical praise when it screened at the May Cannes Film Festival.

Asked whether the pressure was off in London given the film’s existing critical acclaim, Blanchett said: “It creates a sense of expectation, the more outings it has the more you know expectations people come with it, and so you just want people to receive the film for what it is.”

“It’s a labor of love for everyone involved and I think it’s a very, very beautiful, hopefully touching film.”

Blanchett is to be honored with the British Film Institute Fellowship at the festival, which ends on Sunday.