FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carpenter Tech profit beats on strong aerospace demand
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 25, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Carpenter Tech profit beats on strong aerospace demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Titanium alloys maker Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS.N) posted quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ estimates and forecast a 70 percent rise in its full-year operating profit as growth in the aerospace sector continues to drive demand.

The company, whose alloys were used in airplanes made by the Wright Brothers, said it sees full-year operating profit increasing by about $100 million.

It reported an operating profit of $96.4 million in the last year.

Third-quarter net profit rose to $33 million, or 69 cents per share, from $28.6 million, or 64 cents per share, last year.

Profit, on an adjusted basis, was 84 cents per share.

Revenue rose nearly 16 percent to $539.9 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 69 cents per share, on revenue of $506.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Demand for titanium fastener material is now exceeding prior peak levels,” the company said in a statement.

Sales at the aerospace and defense segment -- its largest-- rose 21 percent to $240.5 million.

Wyoming, Pennsylvania-based Carpenter’s shares closed at $52.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.