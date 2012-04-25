Carpenter Tech profit beats on strong aerospace demand

(Reuters) - Titanium alloys maker Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS.N) posted quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ estimates and forecast a 70 percent rise in its full-year operating profit as growth in the aerospace sector continues to drive demand.

The company, whose alloys were used in airplanes made by the Wright Brothers, said it sees full-year operating profit increasing by about $100 million.

It reported an operating profit of $96.4 million in the last year.

Third-quarter net profit rose to $33 million, or 69 cents per share, from $28.6 million, or 64 cents per share, last year.

Profit, on an adjusted basis, was 84 cents per share.

Revenue rose nearly 16 percent to $539.9 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 69 cents per share, on revenue of $506.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Demand for titanium fastener material is now exceeding prior peak levels,” the company said in a statement.

Sales at the aerospace and defense segment -- its largest-- rose 21 percent to $240.5 million.

Wyoming, Pennsylvania-based Carpenter’s shares closed at $52.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.