FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Numericable in exclusive talks to buy Virgin Mobile France
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 16, 2014 / 8:18 AM / 3 years ago

Numericable in exclusive talks to buy Virgin Mobile France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Carphone Warehouse CPW.L and entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Group have entered exclusive talks with French telecoms company Numericable NUME.PA to sell Virgin Mobile France, their joint venture mobile virtual network operator, for an enterprise value of 325 million euros ($446 million), Carphone and Numericable said on Friday.

Carphone, Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer which on Thursday announced plans for an all-share merger with Dixons Retail DXNS.L, Europe’s second-biggest electricals retailer, owns 46 percent of Virgin Mobile France’s holding company Omer Telecom Ltd.

Branson’s Virgin Group (VABB.PK) also owns 46 percent with the balance held by management.

Carphone said the shareholders had entered into an exclusivity agreement with Numericable regarding the proposed sale.

“During the exclusivity period the parties will carry out the necessary consultations with employee work councils, with the transaction also being subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority,” Carphone said.

Virgin Mobile France has struggled in an intensely competitive French market, and analysts following Carphone have long speculated it would dispose of its stake.

Last month Virgin Mobile France reported an 8.6 percent fall in fourth quarter revenue.

Numericable, which recently won a takeover battle for Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) French mobile network operator SFR, said Vivendi would contribute 200 million euros to funding the acquisition.

It said the acquisition would help it accelerate its strategy of converging high-speed fixed and mobile telecom services.

Reporting by James Davey and Natalie Huet in Paris; Editing by Brenda Goh and Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.