FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carphone Warehouse, Virgin agree Virgin Mobile France disposal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 30, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Carphone Warehouse, Virgin agree Virgin Mobile France disposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the logo above a store of French cable operator Numericable in Paris, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Carphone Warehouse and entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Group have agreed to sell Virgin Mobile France, their joint venture mobile virtual network operator to Numericable for an enterprise value of 325 million euros.

Carphone, Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer, owns 46 percent of Virgin Mobile France’s holding company Omer Telecom Ltd. Branson’s Virgin Group also owns 46 percent with the balance held by management.

The parties, having entered into exclusive talks with Numericable on May 16, said on Monday they have now signed a legally binding sale and purchase agreement.

The deal remains conditional on the approval of the French Competition Authority.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.