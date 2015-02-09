Carrefour says CEO recovering from surgery

Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat poses before the company's 2014 first-half results presentation in Paris, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, said on Monday it had named two deputy chief executives to assist Chairman and CEO Georges Plassat while he recovers from surgery.

The two appointees are Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon and General Secretary Jerome Bedier, the group said in a statement.

A Carrefour spokeswoman said Plassat, who joined the group in 2012, would be away for “a few weeks” without providing further details.

Carrefour shares were off 0.75 percent at 27.89 euros by 0819 GMT (03:19 a.m. EST) while the European retail sector was off 0.71 percent.

The news came as Carrefour is starting to reap the benefits of Plassat’s efforts to revive the group’s core European business.

Carrefour, which makes 73 percent of its sales in Europe, has suffered from a reliance on the hypermarket format it pioneered as customers shift to more local and online shopping.

In response, Plassat has cut costs and prices, freshened up stores and given greater autonomy to store managers, starting in France.