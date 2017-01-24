FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CEO of German retailer REWE rules out move to Carrefour
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 24, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 7 months ago

CEO of German retailer REWE rules out move to Carrefour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Alain Caparros, the French chief executive of German retailer REWE, has ruled out a move to France's Carrefour (CARR.PA) to replace Georges Plassat, whose term at the world's second largest retailer is scheduled to end in 2018.

Caparros said in a statement he would not go to Carrefour after speculation in the French media that he might be a candidate for the job.

Caparros, who has been REWE CEO since 2006, said he had decided in 2015 to extend his contract at REWE until Dec. 31, 2018 and he plans to fulfill that contract and to organize a smooth transition to a successor at REWE.

Carrefour shareholders have identified Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favorites to replace Plassat, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.