FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour French hypermarkets, China improve in Q2
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2013 / 5:57 AM / in 4 years

Carrefour French hypermarkets, China improve in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

View of shopping trolleys on a parking lot at the Carrefour hypermarket in Rosny sous Bois, east of Paris, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) said on Thursday that sales improved at its core French hypermarkets and in China in the second quarter, further reassuring investors about head Georges Plassat’s ability to revive Europe’s largest retailer.

Growth in Brazil, Carrefour’s largest market after France, slowed in the quarter, however, while trading conditions remained difficult in austerity-hit Western Europe.

Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon told reporters the market consensus for 2013 earnings before interest and taxes of around 2.2 billion euros ($2.88 billion) was “reasonable”, provided exchange rates in Latin American currencies did not worsen versus the euro.

The world’s largest retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT.N) said second-quarter sales were 20.46 billion euros, near the average 20.47 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Stripping out fuel and currencies, revenue in France eased 1.3 percent after a 1.4 percent decline in the first quarter.

Closely watched same-store sales at Carrefour’s French hypermarkets fell 1.1 percent after a 2.9 percent decline in the first quarter.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.