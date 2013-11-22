FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour CEO says October-November sales good
November 22, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Carrefour CEO says October-November sales good

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat arrives to attend a news conference to present the company's half-year results in Paris August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA), Europe’s largest retailer, said on Friday that the sales trend in October and November was good, and bodes well for the Christmas period.

“It’s looking good,” Chief Executive Georges Plassat told Reuters when asked about prospects for Christmas sales. “What I can say is that October and November sales look good.”

Plassat was speaking on the sidelines of the Actionariat investors’ forum in Paris.

Carrefour, the world’s second-largest retailer by sales behind U.S. group Wal-Mart (WMT.N), had third-quarter sales of 21.11 billion euros ($28.4 billion), for like-for-like growth of 3.1 percent, helped by a drive to cut costs, improve price competitiveness and revamp stores particularly in its core French market.

Britain’s biggest department store group, John Lewis JLPLC.UL, said the traditional Christmas sales surge began in the week to Saturday November 16, with an 11.7 percent increase on the previous week to 101.4 million pounds ($163.74 million).

Reporting by Natalie Huet and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
