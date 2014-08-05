FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gannett to spin off publishing arm, take control of Cars.com
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 5, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Gannett to spin off publishing arm, take control of Cars.com

Supantha Mukherjee

4 Min Read

The logo of Gannett Co is seen outside their corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc (GCI.N), the publisher of USA Today, said it would spin off its publishing assets and take full ownership of automotive website Cars.com as it bolsters its digital business.

With the spinoff, Gannett joins media companies such as Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and Tribune Media Co TRBAA.PK that have hived off their newspaper businesses after struggling with deep declines in advertising revenue and circulation.

Gannett said one company would focus on broadcasting and digital content and the other on publishing after the spinoff, which would be done through a tax-free distribution to Gannett’s shareholders.

Shares of Gannett, the largest newspaper publisher in the United States with 82 publications, jumped nearly 7 percent premarket on Tuesday.

“We view the moves favorably, as the sum of the parts should be greater than the whole; each remaining company will be able to pursue acquisition growth opportunities,” Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski wrote in a client note.

Gannett has also been aggressively expanding its broadcasting and digital businesses. It spent $1.5 billion on buying broadcaster Belo last year.

The company said on Tuesday it would buy the 73 percent stake it does not already own in Classified Ventures, the entity that owns Cars.com, from other joint venture partners for $1.8 billion in cash.

Gannett will buy out the remaining stake from Tribune, McClatchy Co MNI.N, A.H. Belo Corp and Graham Holdings Co (GHC.N).

The deal values Cars.com, which lets users check prices, compare models and read reviews of auto dealers, at about $2.5 billion.

“Cars.com doubles our growing digital business, while our recent acquisitions of Belo and London Broadcasting doubled our broadcasting portfolio,” Chief Executive Gracia Martore said.

PAPER SPINOFFS

Separating struggling newspaper businesses from faster-growing TV assets is in vogue with media companies.

News Corp (NWSA.O) last year spun off its entertainment and cable properties, which now operate as 21st Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O).

Time Warner’s spun out magazine unit, Time Inc (TIME.N), reported a drop in first-quarter revenue in its first earnings report on Tuesday, hurt by a decline in subscription revenue and newsstand sales.

Gannett said it expects its publishing business to be virtually debt-free after the separation, with all of its existing debt retained by the broadcasting and digital company.

The publishing company will retain the Gannett name and will be headed by Robert Dickey, currently president of Gannett’s U.S. Community Publishing division.

Greenhill & Co was financial adviser to Gannett on the spinoff, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was the legal adviser. Greenhill and Citigroup were financial advisers and Nixon Peabody LLP was legal adviser on the Cars.com deal.

Moelis & Co advised Cars.com. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was the legal adviser to the sellers.

Gannett’s shares were trading at $36.73 before the bell. They closed at $34.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.