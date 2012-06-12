FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casey's General Stores Q4 profit misses estimates
June 12, 2012 / 8:48 PM / 5 years ago

Casey's General Stores Q4 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Casey’s General Stores (CASY.O) reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline margins and higher operating expenses, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent after the bell.

For the fourth quarter, the convenience store operator posted net income of $23.1 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $22.8 million, or 60 cents per share, last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 67 cents per share on revenue of $1.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 13 percent to $1.75 billion. Operating expenses rose 17 percent to $175.95 million.

“In the fourth quarter, the gas margin was down nearly 2 cents per gallon from the same period a year ago, which reduced basic earnings per share by approximately 12 cents,” said Chief Executive Robert Myers.

Shares of the company were trading down at $56.60 after the bell. They had closed at $59.91 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

