French watchdog looking closely at Casino, Muddy Waters spat

PARIS (Reuters) - French stock market watchdog AMF will look closely at information provided by Casino and Muddy Waters LLC to see whether the U.S. short-seller overstepped the mark in a report criticizing the French retailer.

U.S. research firm Muddy Waters said in a December report that the retailer was “dangerously leveraged” and put a value of 6.91 euros on its shares, prompting the worst slide in seven years in the French retailer’s stock.

“I plan to look closely at the arguments of all parties and analyze whether the arguments put forward by this party (Muddy Waters) are misleading or not,” AMF Chairman Gerard Rameix told Reuters, adding that this could be a lengthy process.

Rameix did not elaborate on the nature of the information AMF had requested from both parties, nor did he say whether the watchdog had opened a formal investigation.

Casino shares were trading at 41.7 euros on Wednesday, down 15 percent from before Muddy Waters published its allegations and 45 percent lower than at the start of 2015.

Casino has rejected the allegations as “erroneous”, saying its business was solid and its debt manageable. Casino has said it raised the issue with the AMF and reserved the right to take legal action.

The Muddy Waters report, published on the heels of Casino announcing a plan to cut the group’s debt in half by the end of 2016, said the retailer was being run primarily for the benefit of controlling shareholder Rallye SA at the expense of its long-term development.

Muddy Waters said on Dec. 17 it had shorted shares and credit in Casino and Rallye, a strategy that involves borrowing a financial instrument and selling it on the expectation of buying it back at a cheaper price and making a profit.

Casino shares were already suffering before the Muddy Waters report on concern about challenging French and Brazilian markets, and its balance sheet. The Muddy Waters report reignited those concerns.