FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P places Casino's debt on creditwatch negative
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2016 / 4:42 PM / in 2 years

S&P places Casino's debt on creditwatch negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A shopping basket is seen inside a Casino shop in Nice, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s has placed the debt of French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) on credit watch, with negative implications, citing weakness in Brazil, high debt and a complex ownership structure.

The credit rating agency said in a report it had placed Casino’s long-term ‘BBB-’ and short-term “A3” debt ratings on credit watch, saying it may lower the long-term ratings “by no more than two notches”.

“Notwithstanding management’s plans to sell assets to reduce debt at the Casino level, the group’s profitability will continue to be fairly weak for an extended period of time and its debt levels, primarily located at the French operations, too high,” S&P said.

With its long-term debt rating already at the last wrung in the scale before junk status, a downgrade would cut it to non-investment grade, which would mean some big institutional investors would not be able to hold its debt.

The warning from S & P comes as another blow for Casino, which has been in the crosshairs of Muddy Waters since December when the research and investment firm said the retailer was “dangerously leveraged”, used financial engineering to mask a deteriorating core business, and was only managed for the short-term.

Muddy Waters had put a value of 6.91 euros on Casino shares, prompting the worst slide in Casino’s stock in seen years. The stock closed at 40 euros on Jan. 15.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.