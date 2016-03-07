Sweden's Castellum considers bid for Norrporten: sources

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Castellum (CAST.ST), one of Sweden’s largest listed real estate firms, wants to buy Norrporten and its about 25 billion crown ($2.9 billion) property portfolio which is being readied for a stock market listing, people familiar with the matter said.

Castellum, which is being advised by investment bank Carnegie, had filed an indicative bid for Norrporten earlier this year and was eyeing a binding bid before a deadline later this month, the sources added.

Reuters reported in November that Goldman Sachs and Nordea had been picked to lead an initial public offering (IPO) of Norrporten, which is owned by the state-controlled second and sixth Swedish national pension funds, known as AP2 and AP6, which are being advised by Rothschild.

Norrporten, AP6 and Carnegie declined to comment on Monday, while AP2 and Castellum did not immediately respond.

Should the owners decide an IPO is the best option, Norrporten could announce plans within weeks, the people added.

An acquisition of Norrporten would add a large portfolio of properties in northern Sweden for Castellum, which has commercial properties in a number of cities in southern and middle Sweden and Copenhagen worth some 42 billion crowns.

It would also boost its presence in some of those cities where both firms have business, as well as in Copenhagen.

Castellum, which largely rents to private companies, would also gain access to Norrporten’s experience in the public sector, which accounts for more than a third of its revenues.

For the owners, a straight sale would mean a quicker exit from their investment with less risk than in an IPO.

(This story has been corrected in paragraph 4 to make clear that Castellum did not immediately respond)