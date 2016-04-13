FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish property firm Castellum to buy Norrporten: report
April 13, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish property firm Castellum to buy Norrporten: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Castellum (CAST.ST), one of Sweden’s largest listed real estate firms, is to buy rival Norrporten for around 13 billion crowns ($1.6 billion), business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources.

Trading in Castellum shares was halted at 0852 GMT, just after the Dagens Industri report was published.

Castellum declined to comment.

Reuters reported last month Castellum wanted to buy Norrporten, which has also been preparing for a stock market listing. Norrporten is owned by state-controlled Swedish national pension funds, known as AP2 and AP6.

Castellum, which has properties worth around 42 billion crowns, confirmed its interest in Norrporten on March 8.

The purchase price, including dividends, would be 14 billion crowns, Dagens Industri said, adding that the company would announce a deal later on Wednesday.

The deal would be the second-biggest in real estate in Sweden, after the 2008 sale of state-controlled Vasakronan for 41.1 billion crowns.

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Helena Soderpalm. Editing by Jane Merriman

