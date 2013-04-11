Factbox: What are catastrophe bonds?

(Reuters) - Catastrophe bonds are Insurance-Linked Securities, or financial instruments sold by insurers and reinsurers to share the risk they take on for natural disasters and other events that can lead to costly payouts.

Below are some points about how the instruments, also known as cat bonds, work:

- Catastrophe bonds are used by the insurance industry to transfer extreme risks, such as those from earthquakes or hurricanes, to capital markets investors. Investors receive a high yield on the bonds they buy in return for agreeing to cover damages they consider unlikely.

- If the disaster in question occurs, cat bond holders forfeit their original investment, helping insurance companies cover payouts for the world’s most expensive risks, primarily storms and earthquakes in heavily insured countries like the United States and Japan.

- The bonds were developed after Hurricane Andrew hit the United States in 1992 causing more than $26 billion in damage, the costliest storm in U.S. history at the time.

- Only eight of around 210 cat bonds issued since 1997 have triggered a payout - four as a result of losses from natural disasters, including 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, 2011’s Japanese earthquake in Tohoku and the tornadoes that hit the U.S. in April and May 2011. The rest defaulted as a result of the 2008 financial crisis, when the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, which played a counterparty role in several cat bonds, highlighted the potential weaknesses of collateral solutions. Cat bonds now use more secure collateral arrangements, such as U.S. Treasury money market funds, instead of relying on banks as guarantors.

- Reinsurers Swiss Re and Munich Re are regular issuers of cat bonds to protect their own reinsurance book and on behalf of insurance clients.

- Major insurers, such as Allstate Corp and Chubb Corp are also regular issuers.

