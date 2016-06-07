FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Catabasis Pharma's cholesterol drug fails mid-stage study
June 7, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Catabasis Pharma's cholesterol drug fails mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental cholesterol drug failed to meet its main goal in a mid-stage study, sending its shares down 34 pct in extended trading.

The drug, codenamed CAT-2054, was tested in patients suffering from hypercholesterolemia, which can be sporadic or inherited and is characterized by elevated levels of cholesterol in the blood that can lead to various heart diseases.

The company said it does not plan to invest further in CAT-2054 for hypercholesterolemia.

The drug is also being tested for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a condition characterized by liver inflammation caused by a buildup of fat in the liver.

The company said the drug's ability to regulate lipid metabolism supports exploring its potential to reduce liver fat.

Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
