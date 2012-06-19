FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grupo Catalana Occidente buys Groupama Spain unit
June 19, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Grupo Catalana Occidente buys Groupama Spain unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC) and majority shareholder INOCSA have agreed to buy French insurer Groupama’s Spanish unit in a deal valuing it at 404.5 million euros ($512.77 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Groupama Seguros y Reaseguros, the business being sold, had revenue of 940 million euros last year, with 1,000 staff.

“This transaction further consolidates Grupo Catalana Occidente as a leading independent insurance group in the Spanish market for family and small and medium enterprise,” the companies said in the statement.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton

