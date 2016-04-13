FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Lonza in bid to acquire Catalent - sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 13, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Exclusive: Lonza in bid to acquire Catalent - sources

Greg Roumeliotis, Arno Schuetze

2 Min Read

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences company Lonza Group AG (LONN.S) has offered to acquire U.S. drug delivery technology company Catalent Inc (CTLT.N), three people familiar with the matter said this week.

The deal would expand Lonza’s life sciences capabilities, allowing it to produce a wider range of molecules used in active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug delivery. Shares of Catalent rose as much as 12 percent on the news, giving it a market capitalization of close to $4 billion.

Catalent and Lonza have so far failed to agree on the price, and there is no certainty that their negotiations will continue, the people said. Lonza, which is keen on an acquisition, may decide to pursue other targets, one of the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the discussions were confidential. Lonza and Catalent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lonza has been expanding its presence in the United States in recent years, buying up small biopharmaceutical companies and, in 2011, acquiring chemical maker Arch Chemicals for $1.4 billion. Lonza has a market capitalization of 8.7 billion Swiss Francs ($9 billion).

Based in Somerset, New Jersey, Catalent provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It has 31 facilities worldwide and generated more than $1.8 billion in revenue in 2015.

In 2007, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) acquired Catalent from Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) for $3.3 billion. Blackstone took Catalent public in 2014 and still owns about a fifth of the company.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Carl O'Donnell and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard Chang and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.