5 months ago
Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study
#Health News
March 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.

The drug, Firdapse, was being tested on seven patients with Musk-MG, a rare subpopulation of MG patients. There are currently no FDA approved therapies for this form of MG.

Catalyst's shares jumped about 20 percent to $1.40 before the bell on Wednesday.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

