FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catamaran profit jumps on acquisitions; sees strong 2013
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 28, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Catamaran profit jumps on acquisitions; sees strong 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp CCT.TO CTRX.O reported a 59 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by acquisitions, and forecast higher revenue and profit for the current year.

Catamaran, formerly named SXC Health Solutions, expects a net profit of $1.18 to $1.25 per share in 2013, up from the 70 cents per share it reported last year.

On an adjusted basis it expects to earn $1.81 to $1.88 per share, up from $1.19 per share it earned in 2012.

The company forecast 2013 revenue of $14.2 billion to $14.6 billion. It reported revenue of $9.9 billion last year.

Net income attributable to the company in the fourth quarter rose to $42.5 million, or 21 cents per share, from $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Catamaran executed a two-for-one stock split on October 1, 2012.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 39 cents per share.

PBM revenue rose 144 percent to $3.3 billion. The company said new contracts helped drive revenue growth.

PBMs administer health plans and drug benefits for employers and run mail-order pharmacies. They help cut costs of medication by encouraging more use of generic drugs.

The company bought HealthTran LLC, a pharmacy benefit manager, and its rival Catalyst Health Solutions Inc last year.

“This past year has been a transformative period for Catamaran, led by the merger with Catalyst which doubled our size,” Chief Executive Mark Thierer said in a statement.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$11.48 billion, closed at C$56.77 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.