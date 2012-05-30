FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar to sell some South African Bucyrus units
May 30, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Caterpillar to sell some South African Bucyrus units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Caterpillar logo is seen on a tractor in Gilbert, Arizona October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) reached a $115 million deal to sell South African industrial group Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J) its Bucyrus distribution and support business in South Africa and Botswana.

The move follows Caterpillar’s $7.6 billion 2011 takeover of Bucyrus, a maker of mining equipment, and follows the world’s largest maker of earth moving equipment’s normal approach of selling through independent dealers.

Barloworld also agreed to acquire other Bucyrus distribution businesses in South Africa and Botswana that had been licensed to Eqstra Holdings Ltd EQSJ.J affiliates for about $60 million.

The companies expect the deals to close in the third quarter.

Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

