Bank of America profit rises 6.6 percent as bond trading picks up
Bank of America Corp , the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported its first rise in profit in three quarters on Monday, boosted by strong results from bond trading.
Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman will retire, effective March 31.
The company named Jim Umpleby, group president for energy and transportation, as the new CEO.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON By the middle of next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren says he expects unemployment to fall to 4.7 percent and inflation to beat the Fed's 2 percent target, leaving policymakers at risk of having to squelch the recovery with faster-than-expected rate increases.
FRANKFURT European aircraft maker Airbus aims to overtake arch rival Boeing in terms of annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent years, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in a German newspaper interview published on Monday.