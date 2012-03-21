Caterpillar to expand excavator capacity in China

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said it will increase hydraulic excavator production by 80 percent in China with a new facility due to be completed in 2016.

Caterpillar said in a statement it will begin production of wheeled excavators at Caterpillar Xuzhou Ltd (CXL) beginning in early 2014.

It did not provide any figures.

CXL is the company’s manufacturing flagship in China, Caterpillar said. The company has 17 facilities in China and nine more under construction.

“We are expanding our production capabilities as this market continues to grow,” Gary Stampanato, Caterpillar vice president with responsibility for excavators, said.

Caterpillar produces wheeled excavators in Grenoble, France. It said production there will continue.