Caterpillar to sell part of Bucyrus distribution business
April 12, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Caterpillar to sell part of Bucyrus distribution business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), the world’s biggest heavy machinery maker, has sold a part of its Bucyrus distribution and support business to one of its Australian dealers for $400 million.

The business, previously operated by Bucyrus in Western Australia, Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales, was bought by WesTrac Pty Ltd, a unit of Seven Group Holdings Ltd (SVW.AX).

Last year Caterpillar closed its $7.6 billion buy of mining equipment maker Bucyrus International. It sold parts of the Bucyrus businesses in similar deals in December last year and early this year.

The most recent deal, which is expected to close by June 30, will be neutral to WesTrac’s profit for the year ending June 30, but is expected to add to profit thereafter, WesTrac said in a separate statement.

WesTrac and Caterpillar are also in discussions related to former Bucyrus distribution and support businesses in the WesTrac dealership territories in northeastern China, Caterpillar said in a statement.

Caterpillar shares closed up 1 percent at $101.75 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill

