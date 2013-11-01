FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caterpillar unit is subject of U.S. criminal probe: filing
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 1, 2013 / 11:28 PM / 4 years ago

Caterpillar unit is subject of U.S. criminal probe: filing

Jessica Dye

2 Min Read

The CAT logo is seen on back of a Caterpillar excavator machine at a work site in Detroit, Michigan January 25, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in California are investigating a unit of Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) for potential violations of environmental law and other alleged improper business practices, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday.

Peoria, Illinois-based Caterpillar said in the filing that its Progress Rail Services Corp subsidiary received a grand jury subpoena on October 24 from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The U.S. attorney’s office in that district told Progress Rail it is a target of a criminal investigation related to the subpoena, the filing said.

The subpoena requested documents and other information from Progress Rail, Caterpillar and Progress Rail subsidiary United Industries Corp in connection with allegations that Progress Rail conducted unnecessary or improper rail car inspections and that it failed to properly dispose of equipment, parts, tools and other items, the filing said.

Caterpillar said in a statement that it is cooperating with the authorities on the matter and declined further comment.

The U.S. attorney’s office in California did not immediately return a request for comment Friday evening.

Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.