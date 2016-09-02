Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said it could lay off about 2,000 employees at a plant in Belgium, as it considers shifting production to other facilities as part of a restructuring program announced last year.
The company, which manufactures construction equipment at the plant in Gosselies, Belgium said it may shift the production to its facility at Grenoble, France and other locations outside of Europe.
Caterpillar said in September 2015 that it will cut as many as 10,000 jobs through 2018 and also might close or consolidate more than 20 plants around the world as it grappled with the mining and energy downturn.
In July, Caterpillar said that global uncertainty, the vote in Britain to leave the European Union and the attempted coup in Turkey had heightened risks, especially in Europe.
(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
U.S. trade deficit narrows as exports hit 10-month high
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell more than expected in July as exports rose to their highest level in 10 months, offering further evidence that economic growth picked up early in the third quarter.
Stock futures little changed ahead of key jobs data
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a crucial employment report which will give investors a clearer picture of the timing of the next interest rate hike.
Oil up but heads for biggest weekly loss in 8 months
LONDON Oil edged higher on Friday, supported by the previous session's weakness in the U.S. dollar and Russian comments in favor of a production freeze, though contracts remained on track for the biggest weekly loss in nearly eight months.