Caterpillar rugby levels playing field for disabled players
October 28, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Caterpillar rugby levels playing field for disabled players

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO - Players wearing special green and yellow cushioned suits wriggle across the floor in a game dubbed caterpillar rugby in which disabled players can excel against able-bodied  opponents.

During the match everyone uses only their upper body strength to catch the ball and move across the floor in the sport which creator Tomoshiro Sawada said can involve everyone.

“I have many friends who are in wheelchairs or have an artificial leg,” said Sawada, the founder of the World Yuru Sports Association. “I wanted to create a sport that they could excel in.”

The tube-like suits were designed so players do not need to use their legs.

