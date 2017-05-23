FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cathay Pacific to cut another 200 jobs, taking total to 800: South China Morning Post
May 23, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 3 months ago

Cathay Pacific to cut another 200 jobs, taking total to 800: South China Morning Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lined up banners are seen at a city check-in counter of Cathay Pacific Airways in downtown Hong Kong August 8, 2012.Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut an additional 200 jobs on top of the 600 already announced as it seeks to return to profitability, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

The report came a day after Cathay said it was slashing the 600 jobs at its head office, comprising 25 percent of management and 18 percent of non-managerial positions, its biggest headcount reduction in almost two decades.

The 200 additional jobs to be cut would come from junior ranks before the conclusion of the massive restructuring at the end of this year, the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The job cuts are the first step in a three-year reorganization plan announced this year by the carrier.

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Stephen Coates

