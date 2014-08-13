Cathay Pacific says has 90 aircraft on order at cost of $27 billion

Lined up banners are seen at a city check-in counter of Cathay Pacific Airways in downtown Hong Kong August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Wednesday that as of June 30, it has 90 aircraft on order for delivery by 2024 at a catalogue price of HK$210 billion ($27 billion) as it rolls out new long-haul services.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier on Wednesday, Cathay said January-June net profit jumped nearly 15-fold to HK$347 million ($45 million) from just HK$24 million a year ago, when earnings were squeezed hard by high fuel prices and weak cargo demand.

That was well above a mean estimate of HK$153 million from three varied forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters.

