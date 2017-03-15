FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific posts first annual loss since 2008
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 15, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 5 months ago

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific posts first annual loss since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways staffer walks past self check-in machines at the Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China March 7, 2016.Bobby Yip/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday reported its first full-year loss since the 2008 global financial crisis, as overcapacity and mounting competition from mainland Chinese carriers continued to drag on demand.

The Hong Kong carrier posted a net loss of HK$575 million ($74.01 million) for 2016, versus a profit of HK$6 billion a year ago. This is only the third time the company has posted a full-year loss since it was founded in 1946.

The results fell significantly short of an average estimate for a net income of HK$384.86 million from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate had forecast a much lower profit of HK$27.10 million.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.