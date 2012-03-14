FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cathay Pacific shares slide after profit plunges
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 14, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 6 years

Cathay Pacific shares slide after profit plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An airport apron controller vehicle is pictured in front of a Cathay Pacific Boeing B747-400 Aircraft on the runway at Frankfurt's airport February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK), Asia’s No.4 carrier by market value, slid more than 3 percent on Wednesday after it posted a bigger-than-expected 61 percent drop in 2011 net profit and warned of a more challenging year ahead.

Cathay Pacific's stock fell more than 3.7 percent to HK$14.98, lagging a 0.3 percent decline in the Hang Seng Index .HSI.

The world’s largest air cargo carrier reported an annual net profit of HK$5.5 billion, down from a record HK$14.05 billion in 2010, which included a HK$3 billion profit from the sale of its interests in two units.

The result was slightly below an average forecast of HK$5.82 billion from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The cost of fuel, which is Cathay’s biggest single expense, rose 44 percent to HK$12.46 billion in 2011, it said.

Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Rowntree and Chris Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.