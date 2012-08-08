FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cathay Pacific shares slide more than seven percent after H1 loss
August 8, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Cathay Pacific shares slide more than seven percent after H1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) fell more than 7 percent to the lowest in nearly two months on Wednesday after Hong Kong’s dominant airline posted its worst first-half loss since 2003, weighed down by weak cargo demand and higher costs.

Cathay’s shares fell as much as 7.7 percent to a session low of HK$11.92 after the midday break, the lowest intraday level since June 15.

The drop lagged a 0.3 percent decline in the benchmark Hong Kong Index .HSI.

The stock was up 0.5 percent ahead of the earnings release.

Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis

