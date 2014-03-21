FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian court finds former Impregilo CEO guilty of waste dumping
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 21, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Italian court finds former Impregilo CEO guilty of waste dumping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court sentenced builder Impregilo’s former chief executive Alberto Rubegni to prison on Friday for illegal disposal of waste during the construction of a rail line by the Cavet consortium, of which he was head.

Builder Impregilo, which has since been taken over by rival contractor Salini, controlled the consortium at the time it was building the high speed link between Bologna and Florence.

The court sentenced Rubegni to two years and one month in prison. Another 18 people were also found guilty by the court.

One of the lawyers for the Cavet consortium said it would appeal against the ruling before Italy’s highest court.

The trial began in late 2004.

Italy’s state railroad opened the high-speed link from Milan to Rome via Bologna and Florence in December 2008.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.