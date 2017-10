GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the Cayman Islands passed a vote of no confidence on Tuesday ousting embattled Premier McKeeva Bush from office one week after he was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Members of parliament voted 11-3 with one abstention to remove Bush as the head of government in the British territory, a major financial center and offshore home to more than half of the world’s hedge funds. (Reporting by Shurna Robbins)