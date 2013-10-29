FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CB&I profit rises more than expected, backlog flat
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 29, 2013 / 9:08 PM / 4 years ago

CB&I profit rises more than expected, backlog flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV (CBI.N) posted a larger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, though its backlog of projects remained flat.

Shares of CB&I fell 5 percent to below $70 in after-hours trading. The stock has had an especially strong run thanks to investors’ high hopes of it winning liquefied natural gas work and heavy buying of CB&I shares by Warren Buffett.

But with just $2.5 billion of new orders in the third quarter, CB&I’s backlog stood unchanged from three months before at $24.5 billion at the end of September, second only to Fluor Corp (FLR.N) among U.S.-listed engineering companies.

Fluor reports its results on Thursday.

CB&I said third-quarter net income rose to $117.7 million, or $1.08 per share, from $80.2 million or 82 cents a share a year ago. Revenue was up 107 percent to just shy of $3.0 billion, boosted by the acquisition of Shaw Group this year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.12 per share, 2 cents above what analysts expected, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prior to the results, CB&I shares were up 60 percent in 2013, or twice as much as Fluor shares. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) became CB&I’s top shareholder this year when it bought a 6.1 percent stake. It increased that stake to 8.9 percent in the second quarter.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.