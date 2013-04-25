FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBOE's delayed open was not a hacking incident: CBOE executive
#Business News
April 25, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 4 years

CBOE's delayed open was not a hacking incident: CBOE executive

Angela Moon

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - The Chicago Board Options Exchange’s delayed open on Thursday was due to software problems and was not the result of a computer hacking incident, a top executive said on Thursday.

“We had some technology problem this morning,” Edward Provost, executive vice president & chief business development officer at CBOE, said at an options industry event in Las Vegas.

He spoke about 15 minutes after CBOE had resumed trading in all options at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

“I want to assure anyone out there who saw (cable network) CBNC saying that this was a hacking type of situation: That’s not the case. It was a software glitch,” he said.

Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
