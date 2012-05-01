CBOE 1st quarter profit edges up, market share rises

(Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), the parent of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Tuesday, as increased market share and lower expenses helped offset the effects of an industry-wide decline in trading volumes.

First-quarter net income rose to $33.4 million, or 37 cents a diluted share, from $32.9 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 36 cents, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue fell 2 percent to $121.4 million, in line with expectations.

The decline in revenue was due to lower transaction fees, on the back of a 4 percent drop in trading volumes, as well as lower access fees.

“It’s obviously a challenging environment for growing volume,” said Gaston Ceron, an analyst at Morningstar.

“Medium to long term, it’s difficult to imagine the industry remaining in the doldrums forever, but in the near-term, it’s pretty hard to imagine the year turning into a blockbuster,” said Ceron.

The decline in revenue was partially offset by an increase in exchange services and growth in market data fees as CBOE picked up market share, partially in response to a new pricing scheme announced at the beginning of the year.

CBOE said its total market share increased to 29.9 percent for the quarter, up 3.2 percentage points from the fourth quarter.

Operating expenses declined 3 percent to $63.8 million, mainly due to lower trading volume incentives.

CBOE maintained its expense guidance announced in February, with core expenses between a range of $173.0 million to $178.0 million.

CBOE, which at end of the quarter had $22.4 million remaining on its $100 million share buyback program, had $148.6 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 31.

Separately, figures from the OCC clearing house released Tuesday showed that CBOE, which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options market, handled more contracts than any other U.S. options exchange operator in April.

Some 86.6 million contracts changed hands at the Chicago Board Options Exchange during the month, more than at any of its five competitors and giving it a 27.1 percent market share, the figures on OCC’s website showed.

CBOE reported its results after market close on Tuesday. Its shares closed up 0.8 percent at $26.64.