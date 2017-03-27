Funds historically bearish ahead of Friday's USDA planting data: Braun

File photo: A bushel of soybeans are shown on display in the Monsanto research facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri, U.S. on July 28, 2014.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Speculators may head into Friday’s U.S. planting intentions with the most bearish overall attitude toward Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds since the CFTC revised the format of its Commitments of Traders report - which measures the money flows in and out of the commodities market - a decade ago.

In the week ending March 21, hedge funds and other money managers drastically shed futures and options positions in corn, soybeans, soybean oil, and wheat for the second week in a row according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

When combining the net corn, soybean, soft red, and hard red winter wheat positions, the funds are more bearish than they have ever been ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s March planting report, which will be released on Friday at noon EDT (1600 GMT).

The overall short position is very close to where speculators were at the same point in 2016, although March of last year contained mostly bullish momentum rather than the bearish momentum of this March (reut.rs/2oahFq2) (reut.rs/2nFpR3L).

In Friday's report, analysts are anticipating the largest-ever soybean planted acreage by a wide margin, while corn and wheat plantings should be significantly lower than last year.

Despite the expectation for lower corn acres and without any bullish market news, money managers dove even deeper into bear territory last week with another sharp position cut in CBOT corn futures and options. The new net short of 81,691 contracts nearly mirrors the funds’ net long of 80,081 contracts from two weeks ago (tmsnrt.rs/2nFdwNb).

Soybean oil was another victim of downward momentum last week, as the funds’ net short of 25,165 contracts represents their most bearish view of the oil since February 2014. The two-week position reduction of 51,529 contracts is the second-largest on record behind Jan. 20 through Feb. 3 of 2015 (reut.rs/2oqVb3s).

Funds also continued unwinding their bullish view on CBOT soybeans, which is now just 65,669 contracts strong. The drop from 98,354 contracts last week reflects the largest weekly position cut since late last September, and the overall stance is considerably lower than the recent high of 176,410 contracts in the week ending Jan. 24.

For the second week in a row, soybean meal bucked the trend as money managers left their net long meal position relatively untouched at 59,334 contracts.

Corn, soybean, and soyoil futures are not being helped by massive crops in South America. Not only have Brazil’s corn and soybean outlooks swelled beyond what any analyst had originally predicted, Argentine soybean harvest estimates have done an about-face and are rising again after earlier concerns over both wet and dry weather.

Late last week, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange increased its estimate of the Argentine soy harvest to 56.5 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 54.8 million.

The market’s expectations for U.S. farmers to sow both the second-lowest winter wheat acreage since 1909 and the lowest overall wheat acreage in at least 106 years did nothing for the funds’ view of soft red winter and hard red winter wheat futures and options.

Money managers extended their bearish view of SRW wheat to 121,005 contracts, and the two-week position cut of 57,825 contracts is the second-largest on record behind Oct. 29 through Nov. 12 of 2013. Funds are still bullish on HRW wheat, but the new stance of 15,199 contracts reflects a considerable drop from last week’s net long of 25,230 contracts.

The forecast for abundant, timely rains across the parched Southern Plains over the next several days has maintained pressure on wheat futures in addition to the markets’ memory of the harvest one year ago, during which outstanding yields all but negated the fact that total wheat acres in 2016 were the fourth-lowest since at least 1919.

The next COT report will be issued on Friday following USDA’s prospective plantings and will reflect trade activity from March 22 through March 28. This means any significant shift in speculative positioning resulting from Friday’s planting intentions will not be reflected by CFTC data until April 7.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters)