Funds end March on a historically bearish note in CBOT grains: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Speculators closed out March 2017 on the most bearish note across Chicago grains and oilseeds as a whole than they ever have for the month, but last Friday’s key reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture may have shaken market sentiment up even more in the days after.

In the week ending March 28, hedge funds and other money managers in the CBOT futures and options arena continued on their trend for the month, adding more shorts to their corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat positions.

Over the last four weeks, funds have slashed more than 450,000 contracts in total from their corn, soybean, and wheat holdings, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Money managers drastically extended their CBOT corn short position to 155,512 contracts from 81,691 the week prior, and the new stance is the most bearish the funds have been since early October of last year. (reut.rs/2ojkWGy)

The funds’ strong corn short to end March stands in stark contrast to how the month began. Since March 7, funds have slashed 235,593 corn contracts from their net position – the most drastic drop in spec enthusiasm for the yellow grain ever observed in a three-week period.

The speculative long on CBOT soybeans underwent its sixth straight week of declines and is now the smallest it has been since right before the spring 2016 futures rally really started to heat up in April. Funds are now just 37,916 contracts long on the oilseed, down from last week’s 65,669, and the new net position includes 78,407 shorts, the most since mid-March 2016 (reut.rs/2oqThAM).

Soybean meal and soybean oil seemed to mimic one another’s recent trends this week as money managers’ view on soymeal, which has been fairly steady since January, turned decidedly less bullish, dropping to a net 29,533 contracts long from the 59,334 in the previous week. (reut.rs/2ns48tg)

Meanwhile, funds slightly retracted their bearish view on soyoil to 19,748 contracts short from 25,165 in the previous week. This is a significant change in pace for the vegoil, which took a beating from the funds last month as they cut their position by over 50,000 contracts in a two-week period. (reut.rs/2ojgiZ3)

Similar to corn, money managers hold the most bearish stance on soft red wheat that they have since early October 2016. Funds are now a net 136,150 contracts short, representing a modest weekly reduction of 15,145 contracts. (reut.rs/2nsjoGt)

Funds nosedived back into short territory on hard red wheat via the biggest weekly buildup in shorts on record – some 20,240 contracts. Despite the sharp cuts, the net position is only slightly bearish at 1,756 contracts short, down from 15,199 contracts long (reut.rs/2nsiIki).

Corn, soybeans, and soy products continued to struggle as crop estimates out of South America seem to grow by the week, and the wheat market likely sidelined most of its worries for now over U.S. hard red winter wheat, as the expected and much-needed rainy pattern has moved in.

But the funds’ buying and selling activity on March 31 – which will be reflected when the next Commitments of Traders data is released this Friday – could show even sharper movements off the back of two key reports for the agriculture markets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture published both quarterly U.S. grain stocks and 2017 planting intentions last Friday, which traders interpreted as bullish for corn and wheat and bearish for soybeans, despite the fact that March 1 supply of all three crops overshot the average market estimate.

Perhaps the most significant, market-moving items of the day were intended corn and soybean acres. Corn plantings fell a hair below the lowest analyst estimate, while soybean plantings surpassed the highest estimate. Reuters had polled 31 analysts prior to the reports.

In last Friday’s session, traders estimated that net fund buying of corn ranged widely from 12,000 to 45,000 contracts, and in wheat from 6,000 to 10,000 contracts. Net fund selling in soybeans on Friday was estimated between 11,000 to 20,000 contracts.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters)