Fund corn, soy shorts a perfect recipe for rebound in futures: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Speculators do not typically like to be short the grain and oilseed market at this time of year. But swelling global supplies have lured funds away from a bullish mindset to a fairly substantial degree, and this could add fuel to a possible spring or summer futures rally.

Hedge funds and other money managers stood firm in their bearish view of Chicago grain and oilseed futures and options in the week ended April 11, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Funds have more or less held the same outlook on Chicago Board of Trade corn futures and options for three weeks now, as the new stance of 158,417 contracts on the short side is just a slight tick more bearish than the previous week (reut.rs/2pqOYZu).

The steady short position is a sharp departure from the movement in March, when money managers slashed more than 235,000 contracts from their position over the course of three weeks. The view is similar to where specs stood in early April 2016 – the previous record corn short for the time of year – but that was quickly erased as crop issues in South America kick-started a springtime rally.

Weather forecasts for the U.S. Midwest have been somewhat wet since the end of March, and much of the Corn Belt has had above-average rainfall during the first half of April. Despite this being a classic recipe for corn planting delays and a possible loss of acres – or at least the market perception of that scenario – the funds seem to have dismissed this storyline thus far.

Money managers could not resist the urge to sell CBOT soybeans futures and options last week, as they have now dipped into bearish territory for the first time since March 2016. The new stance sits 29,733 contracts short, a substantial decline from the tiny 722-contract long in the previous week (reut.rs/2oPrI6A).

Given the time of year, this is unusual behavior for speculators, who typically like to play on the long side of the oilseed market. Funds have maintained a springtime short in soybeans only one other time, 2015, until the summer rally hit midway through June.

It might be hard to justify a bullish soybean stance given how much global supply has surged. In the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s supply and demand report last Tuesday, world soybean stocks blew past analyst estimates by 3.5 million tonnes, and the South American crops expanded even further.

U-TURN OPPORTUNITY

But the chance for Chicago grain and oilseed specs to re-enter bull mode has not slipped away. Given how short the funds are becoming or have been, a short-covering futures rally could be around the corner, especially as corn and soybean crops in both North and South America are vulnerable right now.

As of April 12, Argentina’s soybean harvest was only 9 percent complete, leaving enough space for a harvest scare going forward. Last year’s harvest-time deluge in the South American country had some analysts thinking that up to 15 percent of the soybean crop would be washed away by rains, although the actual losses were no more than a couple of percentage points.

Corn also has some precarious times ahead. Brazil’s heavily exported second-crop is still in the developmental stages and will not be harvested for another two or three months. U.S. farmers have just begun planting their corn crop, and uncertain summer forecasts are likely to keep the market on edge, especially since it has been five years since the U.S. Corn Belt has experienced a serious weather issue.

It is important to remember that a supply disruption does not actually have to happen in order for specs to get spooked and buy back shorts in a jiffy. This is a sensitive time of year for the soybean and corn markets, so the mere perception of an obstacle is often enough to spark a futures rally.

Soybean oil futures could be the beneficiary of a price rebound if weather woes arise in the world’s largest exporter, Argentina, as the funds keep building on their large short position. The 50,706-contract short in the week ended April 11 is a record for this time of year and is not far off from the all-time low of 64,537 on Jan. 21, 2014. (tmsnrt.rs/2pqCNvI).

World grain and oilseed supplies have never been this large, but the same was true at this time last year, and the rally still came. This just demonstrates how easily the market can be distracted from the record stockpiles, especially by a sinister weather forecast.