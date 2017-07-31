Funds stake out bets in CBOT grains, await USDA data: Braun

A mountain of grain sits in a storage pile, as midwestern grain farmers and merchants struggle to find storage space after three years of record harvests, near Minburn, Iowa, U.S., March 11, 2017.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Speculators have recently been evening up positions in Chicago-traded grain and oilseeds as they gear up for next month’s government forecast for the U.S. crops - which may reflect tightening supplies.

United States weather and its impact on the corn and soybean crops there remain the prime focus of agriculture markets, and the imperfect conditions have caught specs’ attention. Heavy global supplies have likely kept the lid on grain and oilseed futures prices, but the U.S. corn and soybean crops are in the worst condition in five years, spurring talk of possibly significant yield losses.

As such, money managers showed cautious optimism in soybeans, cautious pessimism in wheat, and they held generally steady views on corn through the week ended July 25.

Without a drastic change in weather forecasts or crop ratings, speculators might be hard-pressed to overhaul their positions until the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s first objective view on the 2017 U.S. corn and soybean crops on Aug. 10.

From July 26 on, commodity funds have been net buyers across the board. As of Friday, U.S. weather forecasts were still favorably devoid of crop-damaging heat, but rainfall amounts were uncertain enough to offer support to futures.

Evening the Bets

In the week ended July 25, hedge funds and other money managers lengthened bullish bets in CBOT soybean futures and options to 50,885 contracts from 38,351 in the week prior, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Short-covering was overwhelmingly the reason for the overall uptick in soybean sentiment, but funds also reduced their outright longs in soybeans by just a hair, suggesting that their optimism is not without caution (reut.rs/2eTT1tO).

Money managers covered shorts and added longs in CBOT soybean oil to extend the net long to 62,628 futures and options contracts from 48,948 in the previous week. Last week marked the seventh week in a row of upward-trending sentiment toward the vegoil, and the position is significantly larger than the previous record long for the month of around 35,000 contracts back in 2011 (reut.rs/2eUdzlE).

Funds exited longs in CBOT soymeal to extend their bearish view to 4,381 futures and options contracts net short from 636 the week prior. This is the third week in a row in which soymeal was the lone bearish spec bet among the grain and oilseed contracts (reut.rs/2h9BBtG).

After drastic swings in June and early July, fund sentiment toward CBOT corn has remained relatively steady ever since the second week of the month. Funds were exiting longs but covering shorts and the same time, leading to a slight increase of their net bullish view to 106,815 futures and options contracts from 104,670 the week prior (reut.rs/2ha7Cln).

Funds cut their bullish view on Chicago wheat to 27,850 futures and options contracts from 35,926 the week before. While the move came mostly on the dumping of longs, there was a notable amount of short-covering too, which suggests a guarded reduction in the net long position (reut.rs/2eTTyvO).

The same appeared true of Minneapolis-traded wheat. Funds shaved their net long to 10,705 futures and options contracts from 11,409 the week prior, though short-covering was also present. While it seems as if the futures market may have already peaked in early July, some speculators still fear being caught off guard should the U.S. spring wheat harvest come in even worse than expected (reut.rs/2hagebB).

In K.C. wheat, funds were shedding longs and adding shorts, cutting their net long to 60,655 futures and options contracts from 70,918 in the week prior. However, their bullish stance remains a record by far for the time of year (reut.rs/2ha7Ust).