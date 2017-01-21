Soybean futures volume surges as exporters hedge big physical buys

Soybeans are seen in a field waiting to be harvested in Minooka, Illinois, September 24, 2014.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Soybean exporters expanded short positions in Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures in the past week as a hedge to their hefty purchases of physical beans from farmers who sold as prices hit six-month highs.

A simultaneous surge in long positions as speculators bet on a production shortfall because of flood damage to crops in Argentina meant total soybean contracts jumped by 92,000, the largest-ever five-day increase in open interest, according to the CME Group.

Farmers in the United States and South America sold soybeans as futures rallied to $10.80 per bushel, their highest since July, prompting large commercial traders to boost short positions to hedge their ownership risk.

"Premiums are heavy. We have the largest bean ownership that we've had in a very long time," said a soybean exporter who trades South American soybeans.

"To me this is a place to sell the market, futures and spreads," he added.

Commercial traders, including processors and exporters, added a net short of 36,000 contracts as of Tuesday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Meanwhile, speculative investors, including hedge funds, expanded their net long or bullish bet in soybeans by 37,914 contracts to a net long 119,908 contracts.

Speculators were keen not to make the mistakes of last year, when a smaller South American soy harvest caught big traders by surprise. Profits suffered at companies such as Bunge Ltd and Wilmar International, in which Archer Daniels Midland Co holds a 23 percent stake.

"There were a lot of commercials that were caught the wrong way during the last event, so people are trying to get ahead of this one," said Futures International analyst Terry Reilly.

It is still too early to determine how much of the soy crop was damaged by flooding in Argentina, the world's No. 3 producer. Already, the Rosario Futures Exchange has slashed its estimate for the Argentine soybean crop to 52.9 million tonnes, from 54.4 million. Last year, the exchange ultimately cut about 4 million tonnes from soy production due to flooding.

Concerns that Argentina's soymeal supplies might also suffer prompted a dramatic shift in the ratio of soymeal to soyoil values on the market.

CBOT's oil share, or soyoil's contribution to the total soybean value, sank to a five-month low on Friday as investors bought soymeal and sold soyoil futures.

"Oil share tanked because meal went higher with the beans," a CBOT trader said.