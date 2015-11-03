FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

CBS eyes ad-free version of streaming digital offering

Jessica Toonkel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBS Corp is discussing launching an ad-free version of its All Access streaming digital video service, Chief Executive Less Moonves told analysts on a conference call Tuesday.

Offering an ad-free version of the service, which currently costs $5.99 per month, “is absolutely something we are thinking about,” Moonves, told analysts on the company’s third quarter earnings calls. “We have had discussions [around] ‘how about if we do $9.99 with no ads.”

CBS introduced its All Access last year, but has not disclosed subscriber numbers. However, Moonves said on the call that it saw the biggest monthly subscriber growth in September ever.

CBS would follow in the footsteps of video streaming service Hulu which launched an ad-free version of its offering in September at $11.99 per month.

Similarly Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said last month it would launch a $10 a month subscription option in the U.S. that will be ad-free.

Whether CBS could get consumers to pay for an ad-free version of All Access largely depends on the content they offer, said Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser.

This week, CBS announced in January 2017 it would air a new Star Trek series, with a preview episode being broadcast, and the rest of the episodes aired on All Access.

“If you are a Star Trek fan, you may pay more for ad-free,” Wieser said.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
