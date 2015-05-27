FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS CEO said met with Apple to discuss TV deal
#Business News
May 27, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

CBS CEO said met with Apple to discuss TV deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee cleans inside the Apple flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif (Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) CEO Leslie Moonves met with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) last week to discuss a TV deal, he said at a technology conference Wednesday, and that discussions and negotiations for such a deal are ongoing.

“We will probably do a deal with Apple TV,” Moonves said during an onstage talk at a conference hosted by Re/code, an online-only technology publication, and added that he met last week with Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

Moonves said that television is moving away from 200-channel subscription packages as people watch fewer channels. He said he believes Apple will offer a less expensive TV package with fewer channels.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
