CBS CEO says 'making progress' in Dish talks: CNBC

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves said in a TV interview that he had met with Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen (DISH.O) on Wednesday and that the two were “attempting to make a deal” for the satellite provider to distribute the network’s content.

“I think we’re making progress; we’ll see,” Moonves said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, referring to a Nov. 20 expiration date on the current agreement between the two.

He added that while he was not afraid to fight for better terms with Dish, “I’d rather be a lover than a fighter.”