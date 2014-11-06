FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS CEO says 'making progress' in Dish talks: CNBC
November 6, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

CBS CEO says 'making progress' in Dish talks: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves (L) is joined by CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. CEO Jeremy Male during an interview prior to their company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves said in a TV interview that he had met with Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen (DISH.O) on Wednesday and that the two were “attempting to make a deal” for the satellite provider to distribute the network’s content.

“I think we’re making progress; we’ll see,” Moonves said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, referring to a Nov. 20 expiration date on the current agreement between the two.

He added that while he was not afraid to fight for better terms with Dish, “I’d rather be a lover than a fighter.”

Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
