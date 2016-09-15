BAT plans Bosnia tobacco acquisition
SARAJEVO British American Tobacco intends to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo (FDS) from a regional government in the country, the company said on Thursday.
CBS Corp (CBS.N) is not in "active discussions," about recombining with Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Thursday.
"We are never going to do something that is bad for CBS shareholders," said Moonves, speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. He declined to elaborate.
There has been increasing speculation among media industry insiders that CBS and Viacom may recombine since Viacom's controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone, and his daughter, Shari Redstone won the battle for control for Viacom, resulting in the departure of Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman last month.
Viacom split from CBS in 2006.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON D.C./NEW YORK As the global agricultural sector races to consolidate, Bayer AG's $66 billion all-cash deal to acquire Monsanto Co will test growing political and consumer unease in the United States and abroad over the future of food production.
FRANKFURT/LONDON At least three leading chemical companies are set to vie for BP's stake in Chinese petrochemicals joint venture SECCO which could fetch more than $2 billion, sources close to the process said.