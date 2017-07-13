FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS News forms editorial partnership with BBC
July 13, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 44 minutes ago

CBS News forms editorial partnership with BBC

1 Min Read

The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on April 29, 2016.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - CBS News, the news division of CBS Corp (CBS.N), said on Thursday it signed a new editorial and newsgathering partnership with the BBC.

The deal will allow the organizations to share video, editorial content and additional resources in New York, London, Washington and across the world, CBS News said.

The partnership between CBS News, which produces shows such as "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours", and BBC News will also help increase the content of each broadcaster's coverage, the U.S. broadcaster said.

The two organizations will begin sharing content immediately and additional newsgathering components will be added in the coming months, CBS News said.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur

