David Rhodes, president CBS News, speaks at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Media company CBS Corp said it extended CBS News President David Rhodes contract through February 2019.

Rhodes has been president of CBS News, which broadcasts shows such as “60 Minutes” and “CBS Evening News”, since 2011.

Before joining CBS News, Rhodes held senior positions at Bloomberg and Fox News.