AT&T's internet TV service to carry CBS channels

(Reuters) - CBS Corp said AT&T Inc has agreed to carry the television network’s channels on its IP-based TV service, U-verse.

The deal covers CBS-owned TV stations, Showtime Channels, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, and Pop, which is slated for launch in 2016. (bit.ly/1HuBSw0)

AT&T’s U-verse business offers Internet bundles with TV, telephone and broadband services.

“AT&T and CBS have reached an agreement to continue our long-standing relationship.” AT&T spokesperson said.